Okudzeto to file motion for live telecast investigation into Volta floods

Okudzeto helping out in his constituency after the floods

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said he will file a motion in parliament for a full-scale investigation to be conducted into the causes of the flood in some parts of the Volta Region.

The MP added that this investigation will be telecast live so that all can see and hear the circumstances of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



According to a 3news.com report, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the comments in reaction to the statement made by the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, to the effect that the people of Mepe and other areas affected by the spillage refused to be evacuated.



He described the statement as a blatant lie and an insult to the people, adding that he will ensure that a public investigation is conducted into the matter.



“We are filing a motion for a full-scale probe. It will be live on television, and we will know exactly what happened. All these blatant lies will be exposed. The officials who caused this will face the law and we will demand full compensation,” he said, as the report indicated.



The North Tongu MP also dared the sanitation minister to point him to the areas the government had earmarked ahead of the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam.



“These Akufo Addo ministers should stop adding insults to injuries; we are pained, depressed, and devastated. They should stop these things. We have had enough of their blatant lies; she should tell us when and the date. When did they come here? She herself—has she come here before? The people should move to where?

“She should show us where it was constructed for my people to move to; they refused to go. Was it the military, NADMO, or who?” he said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/SEA