Okudzeto vs. Kusi Boateng: North Tongu constituents seen with 'strange objects' at Accra High Court

The court today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, commenced the hearing of the contempt application filed against the MP for North Tongu by the secretary to the Board of Trustee of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng for his handling of a restraining order document issued by a court in Accra.

GhanaWeb's team at the court captured the residents of North Tongu, who were in red and white apparel, wielding all kinds of strange objects believed to be totems outside the premises of the Accra High Court.



Some of them could be seen carrying stools branded with red clothes, others were carrying pots with some strange herbs. A lot of the women were also holding wooden ladles which had red clothes knotted to them.



The supporters of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa can also be seen chanting as they performed some cultural dance moves.



Meanwhile, the High Court has adjourned the contempt hearing against Ablakwa, sine die.



Before adjourning the case, the court stated that the Member of Parliament for North Tongue was not served with any contempt procedure as suggested.



According to the judge, Charles Gyamfi Danquah, documents procured by Ablakwa from social media cannot be accepted as a legal writ from the court.

“From the records before this court, the respondent has not been served with any contempt procedure, and the court has also not made any order for such a process. What learned counsel for the respondent procured either from social media or from learned counsel for the applicant cannot be taken as service of the contempt processes,” the sitting judge said.



