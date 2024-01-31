Okyeman to hold final funeral rites for JB Danquah 58 years after his passing

JB Danquah was at the time of his death, Twafohene of Okyeman

After 58 years since the demise of the late Dr. Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, the Ofori Panin Fie, under the leadership of Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, is set to conduct the final funeral rites of the late scholar and politician.

The event is scheduled to take place on February 10, 2024, at the forecourt of Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, Eastern Region.



The stool of Twafohene had remained vacant since the passing of Barima Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Dankwa I, until the enstoolment of Katakyie Kwame Boakye Dankwa II on 16th December 2023, as the successor to his grandfather.



In adherence to customs and traditions, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council announced that the new occupant of the Twafo stool would organize a memorial service for his predecessor on Sunday, February 4, 2024.



The final funeral rite, known as "Dɔteyie," will follow on February 10, 2024, where the mortal remains of the late Twafohene will be laid in state for chiefs, queens, royals, and mourners to pay their respects.

The royal processes hold that the final funeral rites of a chief or queen can only be conducted if a successor is enstooled to occupy the vacant black stool.



Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah, the new Twafohene, took an oath of allegiance to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin last year.



The late J.B. Danquah, a distinguished figure in politics, scholarship, law, statesmanship, and traditional leadership, passed away on February 4, 1965.



The upcoming final funeral rites are expected to draw attendance from Akyem land indigenes, traditional rulers nationwide, politicians, clergy, and other notable personalities, commemorating the legacy of JB Danquah 58 years after his passing.



