Okyenhene hails Akufo-Addo; says 'he is God's chosen one'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has won the heart of the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin following his exemplary leadership style.

In a bit to appraise the Nana Addo, the Okyenhene noted the President's achievements in his first term of office is unmatched and will still do more for the country.



According to the Okyenhene, though not all persons will like President, he sees him as the chosen one from God.



“What he’s done in the last four years is unmatched but we still have some people who may not like him. Some people may go out and say things that are not proper but the majority of people in Ghana believe God has blessed us”. Osagyefuo noted.



The Former President of the Eastern Regional of the House of Chiefs made this assertion when the President stormed his native town, Kyebi, the capital of Abuakwa South Municipality to give thanks to God following his swearing-in on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Parliament House.



He continued that “I remember my mother ones told me not everybody is going to like you, I grew up and I find that what she meant there is no prescription nor pure for hate and for people to have envied. The only thing as Christians that we can do is to insulate ourselves and cover our life with the blood of Jesus because there is power in the blood”.

“When people attack you have nothing to do but again remember thousand may fall at your right side, ten thousand at your right side but it will not come near you”



“Nana has achieved a lot, every sincere Ghanaian will know. He implemented free SHS, Planting for food, ambulances, and all that. I just want to urge him to understand that we didn’t get here because he is learned or because he from the family of Gyankoma, we didn’t get here because of our strength or how we rich but it’s because of grace”



According to Osagyefuo Amoatia, the President knew there were going to challenges in contesting for the host seat in the country but decided to go because he dared to take up the journey.



The Okyenhene said the people of Ghana appreciate Nana Addo for his enormous contributions towards the growth of the country, adding that with the experience he has gained in his first term of office he believes he is going to steer the country far.



Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana commended the President for the step taken to give thanks to his maker for what he’s done for him before, during, and after the elections.

He entreated all to emulate the President in giving thanks to somebody who in one way or the other has helped you in life.



He also congratulated the President, Vice and his Members of Parliament for their victory in the elections.



“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Worldwide, we salute you and we congratulate you and I’m grateful to God that you have brought the thanksgiving service to this place,” he said.