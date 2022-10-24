Okyenhene trends #1 on Twitter following 'villagers' and 'witches' comments

The Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Panin II

The Okyenhene, Amoatia Ofori Panin II is first on Ghana Twitter trends following his comments and descriptions of people criticizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as ‘villagers’ and ‘witches.’

Speaking at the inauguration of Archeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region on Sunday, October 23, 2022, the traditional leader called on Ghanaians to appreciate the significant contribution of the president to the development of the country.



He explained that the numerous policies of the government, such as the Free Senior High School, are reasons Ghanaians should be grateful to the government.



“We must appreciate the feat of the president and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him.



"… those insulting the president are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly. If you were raised in the church, you will not insult an elder. If you are not a villager then you may be a witch or wizard,” he said without mincing words.



Following that, a number of online users have flooded Twitter to share their sentiments about the chief’s comments.

One user, Abena Nsia Nyarko, stated that it appears it is because of the direct benefits the Okyehene receives from the continuous stay of the president in office that he is speaking this way.



“This is why the Okyenhene is calling us villagers, witches & wizards. Because, so long as Nana Akufo-Addo stays in office he continues to benefit hugely from the state. Hence the insult for demanding our Constitutional Right against the economic quagmire we're facing today,” she tweeted.





This is why the Okyehene is calling us villagers, witches & wizards. Because, so long as Nana Akufo-Addo stays in office he continues to benefit hugely from the state. Hence the insult for demanding our Constitutional Right against the economic quagmire we're facing today.????????‍♀️???? pic.twitter.com/Fiw3QAl7rk — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) October 23, 2022

The Okyehene is nothing but a stooge and puppet of the President. I will identify them all by thier words and actions. The day of reckoning is coming. — Delali ???????? (@ewe_boi) October 24, 2022

The senses of Okyehene have rotten to the core because of our money,thus GNPC money. https://t.co/FPzb5eKtop — KMC aka God’s Favorite Son (@Kmc4life) October 24, 2022

Listening to Okyehene's comment on those who criticized Akufo Addo and his govt..



At where we reach now, they're power drunk. All we hear from them are loose commentary, arrogant, insensitivity, insults among others. But their time is over! #GoodMorningGhana pic.twitter.com/lDlwcoj4Bn — Peter Doe Jnr ????✨ (@PeterDoeJnr1) October 24, 2022

The Okyehene/NPP not happy with insults of Prez/appointees. In 2001, when NDC/Rawlings handed over, NPP members started insulting Rawlings all over. I did an article pleading with Prez Kufuor to stop the habit or it wld get out of hand. Now insulting the Prez has become a habit. — Jojo Bruce-Quansah (@BruceJojo) October 24, 2022

Okyehene hit it right there ???? Truth is bitter but needs to be told pic.twitter.com/cRdFGcf2Or — Citizen Kojo (@CitizenKojo8) October 23, 2022

