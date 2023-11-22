Olam Agri marks World Children's Day with Kpone Katamanso school children

A group picture from the World Children's Day celebration

Source: Olam Agri

Olam Agri, the country’s leading supply chain manager, observed this year’s World Children’s Day by holding collaborative activities with pupils of HAANAA K.K.M.A. Basic School in the Kpone Katamanso Municipal area.

The initiative, spearheaded by the company’s Grains Business, producers of market-leading flour brands like First Choice and Royal Gold, was put together to foster awareness about child rights and responsibilities in the community and to encourage and positively influence the lives of children through mentorship.



World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children and marks the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1959.



This year’s theme is, ‘For Every Child, Every Right’, a new call to action that underscores the commitment to uphold the rights of every child everywhere in the world. Over 797 pupils and 36 staff from HAANAA Basic School were engaged by officials from the company.



A key aspect of Olam Agri’s engagement at the Municipal Basic School in Kpone Katamanso was the highly instructive educational interactions with the pupils on personal and environmental hygiene and the special sessions in practical, hands-on baking techniques, as presented by the company’s bakery team.



In addition, Olam Agri’s Grains business seized the opportunity to provide breakfast to the children and gifted them some stationery, and various products from the company.



Baibhav Biswas, Business Head of Olam Agri’s Grains Business, said, “This event holds profound importance. By actively engaging in mentorship activities and promoting child rights education, we aim to contribute to shaping the future of these young minds. The significance lies in fostering a supportive environment where mentorship becomes a guiding force, instilling confidence, and empowering these children with the skills they need to navigate life's challenges.”





The school authorities, the teaching staff, and particularly the pupils expressed gratitude for Olam Agri’s visit and acknowledged its importance to the school and the community at large.



Doris Mensah, the Municipal Education Girl Child Coordinator, emphasized the significance of World Child's Day in promoting a culture of learning and mentorship.



“It is your responsibility to make your books your friends. The things you learn today will go a long way to aid your growth. We encourage you to take advantage of this day to learn about your rights and your responsibilities as a child”, she said.



Olam Agri is a differentiated food, feed, and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities, and a deep understanding of market needs built over 33 years.



With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products across grains & oilseeds, animal feed and protein, rice, edible oils, specialty grains & seeds, cotton, wood products, rubber, and commodity financial services, Olam Agri is at the heart of global food and agri-trade flows with more than 38 million metric tonnes in volume traded annually.