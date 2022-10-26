1
'Old' Akufo-Addo has a 'weak' mind with no fresh ideas - Martin Kpebu

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A Private legal practitioner who openly supported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s governance says he is “highly disappointed”.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu who was discussing Ghana’s economic crisis on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' said Ghana is deeply in a watershed.

He insisted the President must resign for his ineffectiveness to steer the affairs of the country.

“Honestly, what the President is doing is not good, he must resign, if he doesn’t, we must stage a demonstration against him . . . At 78 he is weak, he no longer has any fresh ideas and doesn't haven't the strength. He needs relaxation at a holiday destination,” he jabbed.

Source: classfmonline.com
