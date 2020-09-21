Old Tafo MCE honoured for spearheading social development

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Old Tafo, Fred Obeng Owusu

Mr. Fred Obeng Owusu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Old Tafo, has been honoured by the Petrus Fidiel Seminary (PFS) of the United States of America for his commitment to social development.

The Seminary in recognition of his tireless efforts to transform the Tafo Municipality as MCE conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree on him at a ceremony in Kumasi.



Dr Michael Asenso Bediako, Rector of Amoq Bible College International, local Partners of PFS decorated the MCE on behalf of the Archbishop John P. Johnston, Chancellor of the College.



According to Dr Bediako, the MCE had supervised a massive transformation of the Old Tafo Municipality in less than four years and deserved the recognition for his efforts.



He said Mr. Owusu had demonstrated leadership by addressing the pressing needs of the people through infrastructural development in the areas of education, health, roads and sanitation.

The execution of various capital projects, he noted, were driving social development thereby impacting the lives of thousands of people in the Municipality.



Mr Owusu on his part said the recognition would spur him to do more to improve the lives of the people since he was occupying the office on their mandate.



He said he was only performing his duties as MCE for God and country and least expected that his efforts would be noticed by an independent body.



He, therefore, expressed his profound gratitude to the Seminary for the honour done to him and the team of workers of the assembly for their continuous support over the years.

