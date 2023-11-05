Old Tafo MP reaffirms dedication to enhancing education, donates computers

Ekow Vincent Assafuah donating to some of the recipients

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, in the Ashanti Region, has displayed his commitment to improving education in his constituency.

The Member of Parliament donated sets of computers, power savers, a printer, and a projector to the Pankrono RC JHS.



He made the donation in the company of the Municipal Education Director and dedicated party coordinators in the constituency.



This move, according to the MP, is part of efforts to ensure the pupils in the constituency are provided with the needed infrastructure to make teaching and learning easy.



He acknowledged that the world is digitized, and knowledge of information and technology will make the pupils highly competitive.

Ekow Vincent Assafuah, Esq., used the opportunity to assure his constituents of his commitment to ensuring that education is top-notch and that the needed infrastructure will be provided to make teaching and working easy.



Earlier today, a donation was made as part of my commitment to education in the Old Tafo constituency. I was joined by the Municipal Education Director and dedicated party coordinators. We proudly donated sets of computers, power savers, a printer, and a projector to the Pankrono RC JHS. This initiative reflects our dedication to improving educational facilities in our constituency. Together, we can make a positive impact on the future of our youth and change the narratives of Old Tafo Constituency!