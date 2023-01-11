Old Tafo has benefitted immensely from Kumasi Inner City Road projects- MP

Ekow Vincent Asafuah, MP for Old Tafo

The Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Ekow Vincent Asafuah says his constituency has benefitted immensely from the Kumasi Inner City Road projects.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s afternoon political show “Dwabrem” on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, hosted by Dr Cash, Ekow Asafuah commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing asphaltic roads in the area.



“I must say Old Tafo has been a big beneficiary on the massive road infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region”



“My constituency received over 3.4 kilometres of asphaltic roads in the Kumasi Inner City Road Projects, and we are grateful to president Akuffo for that”.

The MP, however, assured his constituents that, other roads in the area which are in a deplorable state will be fixed in due course.



“We have about 700 kilometres of roads in the constituency that needed to be fixed, and I want to use this honourable platform to assure Old Tafo residents that the roads will be fixed in three years”.