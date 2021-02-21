Old board of Bole Customary Lands Secretariat hands over to new board

Old board during the handing over

The former Coordinator of the Bole Lands and Customary Secretariat, Mr Seidu Jeremiah on Friday 19th February 2021 handed over the Secretariat office to the new Management Board constituted by the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I).

Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM after a short handing over ceremony, Mr Seidu Jeremiah mentioned that, the Bole lands and customary secretariat office space was locked down simply because there were instability and a curfew in Bole making the office space a bit difficult to operate since they deal directly with traditional leadership.



He added that the controversy over who was a legitimate Bolewura after the demise of Bolewura Awuladese Pontonpron (ll) was also a big factor in locking up the office space.



Mr Jeremiah revealed that the customary lands Secretariat provides information and documentation on land acquisition, cost of land, resolving land problems and supporting the Bolewura’s land allocation committee to function and supporting government agencies like stool lands, lands commission, town and country planning.



He finally mentioned that there is stability in Bole and a new Paramount Chief, Bolewura safo Kutege Feso (l) who has set up a new board with a coordinator to continue from where the old board stopped.



He mentioned that the handing over the day was a good and a great day being a Friday to hand over the office space to be used by the new board.

The Chairman of the Management Board of the Bole Traditional area Customary Land Secretariat Kiyigbon-asewura (Kilampobile) E.D Mahama on behalf of Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) and the new board thanked Mr Seidu Jeremiah for his hard work and dedication to uplifting the Bole Traditional area to a higher height.



Chief Kiyigbon-asewura said that a man can never fulfil everything in life, and that the new board will continue from where Mr Jeremiah and his team stopped.



He added that, in due time the traditional council will reward Mr Seidu Jeremiah with a chieftaincy title.



The Board Chairman on behalf of Bolewura Sarfo Kutege Feso (l) and the entire board wished Mr Jeremiah all the best in life and stated that they will always call on him to assist the new board when the need arises.



It would be recalled that a new Management Committee of the Bole Traditional area Customary Land Secretariat (CSL) was inaugurated on 15th January, 2020 to improve land management and administration in the Bole Traditional area.

The inauguration was done by the Administrator of the Stool Lands for the Northern Region, Savannah and North East Regions Mr Daniel Acheampong at the premises of the Bole Traditional Council Customary land Secretariat.



Members of the Management Board of the Bole Traditional Area Customary Land Secretariat are Kiyigbon-asewura E.D. Mahama (Chairman); Kodanyinawura Langa Osman (Coordinator Bole CLS); Tunawura Mumuni Isaac Dramani (Member); Kunfusiwura Saaka Awusi (Member) Simaliyiriwura Kotomah Kipo (Member); Doliwura Mahama Seidu (Member) and Kamankpesiwura Natomah Kasei (Member).



Other members Kiyigbon-asewura mentioned are Mr Haruna Abudulai Obey (Member); Manfulwurche Nana Hawa Sulemana (Member); Dasagawurche Hajia Zuwera Zakariah (Member); Coordinating Director of Bole District Assembly (Member); the Coordinating Director Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Assembly (Member); Mr Meshack Larbi (Physical Planner Bole District Assembly)- (Member) and Miss Yvonne Averu Badawie (Stool lands Administrator Bole)- (Member).