Old students of Anlo Awomefia SHTS breaks ground for infrastructure development of alma mater

Projects to be constructed are pavement of walkways within the school, etc

Source: Albert-Gooddays, Contributor

Old students association of Anlo Awomefia Senior High Technical School in the Volta region has called for support to construct a fence wall of the school and other infrastructures.

The association, Anlo Awomefia Senior High School Old Students Association (ANOSA) made the appeal during a homecoming Dubar held in the school on Saturday, July 1, 2023.



The anniversary was on the theme "Our School, Our Future, the Role of ANOSA" with an aim to construct the fence wall. Other projects to be constructed are pavement of walkways within the school, main entrance, landscaping, and pedestrian signposts estimated to cost GHS600,000.00.



According to headmaster of the school, Gilbert Agbavor, the school just like many other second-circle institutions lacks adequate infrastructure. He said the lack of infrastructure is negatively affecting teaching and learning in the school.



He said construction of the fence wall is equally important. He praised the old students union for the move and prayed for realization of the projects.



General Secretary of the old students association, Eric Kpai assured the school's management of completing the projects.



He urged old students to contribute their widow's mite to support the project with a call on other benevolent individuals and organisations to support them.

Eric advised current students to prioritise their education with a call on them to become responsible citizens after leaving the walls of the school.



Board Chairman of the school, Torgbui Agbetsi Zewu IV cut sod for the construction with a call on the old students to show enthusiasm. He also appealed for financial and material support in aid of the project.



Anlo Awomefia Senior High Technical School was founded in 1987 as a community-based non-governmental institute, the school is dedicated to the throne of Awomefia (Paramount Chief) of Anlo Traditional Area.



Government in 1994 absorbed the school into the secondary school category.



Current population of Anyasco is over one thousand three hundred including teaching and nonteaching staff.