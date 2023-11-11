Old students of GHANASS donate cafeteria, desks, laptop computers to alma mater

The 2000 and 1993/95-year groups of Ghanass builds a canteen for the school

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The 2000 and 1993/95-year groups of the Ghana Senior High School (Ghanass) at Koforidua in the Eastern Region have made some interventions to their alma mater.

While the 2000 year group has constructed and donated a new multipurpose canteen to the school, the 1993/95 year group also presented 100 mono desks and 10 laptop computers to their alma mater.



Commissioning of cafeteria:



The new cafeteria replaces what is popularly known as the bush canteen which had served as the students eating place for several decades.



The old students commissioned the edifice on Friday, November 10, 2023, as part of activities marking the school's 80th speech and prize-giving day.



Speaking at the commissioning of the canteen, Nana Asante Boateng I said he and his colleagues decided to give back to their alma mater due to the tremendous role it played in shaping their lives and making them who they are.

The cafeteria comes with stores and, an eating area, among others.



Explaining that the project was in line with the year group's 20th-anniversary celebrations in the year 2020, Nana Asante said the over GHS 222,000 facility was financed through the individual efforts of the members of the year group.



Emphasizing the main purpose behind building the canteen, Nana Asante Boateng who is also the Nkosuohene of Akwadum in the Eastern Region said, "When you look around, you could see the canteen that they call bush canteen is not up to the status of a first-class school like Ghana Secondary school so as alumni of the school, we thought it best to raise the standard of the canteen by giving them as edifice befitting the status of Ghanass".



According to him, the cafeteria would improve the hygiene conditions of the school.



The facility has also been designed as an income-generating venture with management to be constituted to generate income for its maintenance.

He called on the students to ensure the proper maintenance of the facility.



The old student also appealed to other old students to come on board and contribute their quota to the development of Ghanass.



1993/95 year group donates mono desks, laptop computers:



The 1993/95 year group of the school also presented 100 mono desks to their alma mater.



In addition, the old students also presented 10 laptop computers to the school to facilitate the teaching and learning of ICT.

The donation forms part of various interventions being undertaken by various year groups as part of the school's 80th speech and prize-giving day.



Dr. Mrs Gloria Ocran, an old student who made the presentation on behalf of her colleagues, said their gesture was to support academic activities in the School.



Dr. Ocran in an interview after the presentation noted the role the school played in the successful lives of the old students, adding that it was their responsibility to equally give back to the school and the current students.



"Ghana Secondary School is our alma mater... and the school has really trained us... and based on the training the school gave us, it's been able to propel us to whatever we are in life right now", she said.



The presentation of the desks, she said followed an appeal that bordered on the lack of desks in the school.

The gesture, according to Dr. Mrs. Ocran would not be the last as the year group would continue to offer further aid to the school.



She expressed her appreciation to members of her year group for their support and appealed to other year groups to donate more mono desks to their alma mater.



She urged the students to take their academic work seriously as well as take good care of the items presented.