Old students of Osei Tutu SHS donate to school ahead of 80th anniversary celebrations

Some old students presenting the cheque to the school

The 1998 year group of the Osei Tutu Senior High School (Abrempong) has on Friday, 4th September 2020 come to the aid of their alma mater by donating building materials valued at GHS13,000

The donation was made by a few members of the old students association on behalf of the ‘98 group who initiated and solicited funds for the completion of for the bungalow for the school.



According to Goodman Owusu afriyie (President of 1998 year group) this is to compliment the efforts of the school towards preparation for the school’s upcoming 80years anniversary in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.



While presenting a cheque to the school at a short ceremony, Mr Goodman encouraged other old boys to look back at the school in terms of support and further availed themselves to be there for the school at all times.

Upon receipt, authorities of Osei Tutu Senior High School made a promise to use the funds for the very purpose for which it’s been intended.



Speaking to media on the sidelines, other members of the association admonished current students to be focused on their books and also take advantage of the free education to unravel limitless opportunities.

Source: Kay Official, Contributor

