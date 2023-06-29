Old students of Sokode SHS to hold first homecoming fair since 1998

A flyer of the Sokode SHS homecoming anniversary

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Past Sostech Students' Association (PASSOSA) of Sokode Senior High Technical School in Ho central municipality of the Volta region is to hold it's first old students homecoming anniversary since the inception of the school.

The school started as a community day school in 1996 in Sokode Etoe, a suburb of the its capital and became a middle school and was later absorbed by government in 2002 and converted to second circle institution.



President of PASSOSA, Rev Bright Mawuena Nfodjo said this is the first homecoming ceremony and it is expected to rekindle the old students association.



He said the anniversary will be used to identify challenges facing the school and it's continuing students, thus to find solutions to it through fund raising and initiating projects that will enhance teaching and learning in the school.



Rev Nfodjo added that "the main aim is to see how the skills, the abilities of the past students can be harnessed, harmonized to help Sostech produce more graduates who would be ready for further studies, the field of work and adult life".



The homecoming is scheduled to take place between July 13 and July 16 this year. It will be on the theme "Positioning PASSOSA as the ambient tool for promoting academic excellency in Sostech".

Volta Region based journalist, Albert Kuzor, who is an old student and a member of publicity committee for the anniversary said: "The school is now in category C when i was there we were not even near that category but we've climbed to C this means the school is doing well and so this anniversary has come at the right time, we'll use it to showcase the school".



Activities to mark the homecoming are; inter house quiz and mentorship for continuing students, health walk and screening, games and church service including other activities.



Sostech won the 2018 Independence Day National debate competition in Accra and also participated in both nationwide and regional level of National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



The school hosts the on-going NSMQ regional qualifiers competition.