Oliver Barker-Vormawor steps back from FixTheCountry, #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, convener of the #FixTheCountry movement

Renowned activist and leader of the #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has announced his decision to step back from the forefront of the movements after dedicating three years of his life to their causes.

In a tweet, Barker-Vormawor revealed the personal sacrifices he made and the challenges he faced while championing the movements.



"For the past three years, I have given so much of my life and time to mobilize and support the efforts of FixTheCountry and now #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements," Barker-Vormwor stated in his tweet, shedding light on the profound commitment he has shown to these causes.



The activist detailed the hardships he endured during his involvement, including having his passport seized, a travel ban imposed on him, facing a treason trial, enduring five arrests, and spending time in jail on three separate occasions.



He also spoked about the impact it had on his academic pursuits, with his PhD program at Cambridge on hold, and the loss of an adjunct teaching role.



Barker-Vormawor also touched on the personal toll it had on him, highlighting instances of cyberbullying, surveillance of his home and communication devices, as well as being separated from his family.

"I have been separated from family; spent my life savings to support the movement financially and logistically. I believe that I have served my country all too well," he remarked, reflecting on the sacrifices made in the pursuit of social justice.



Expressing the need for a transition, Barker-Vormawor called for new faces, new people, and new energy to take charge of FixTheCountry.



"Now I think it is time for others to step unto the plate and carry the people’s movement forward. FixTheCountry needs new faces; new people and new energy. This is the time we usher in a proper transition, for the movement to renew itself," he declared.



Looking ahead, Barker-Vormawor expressed his hope for a new politics, emphasizing empathy and routine social justice.



"The dream is for a new politics. Where empathy leads and social justice is routine must endure," he added.