Oman FM presidential correspondent reported dead

Oman FM Presidential The late Adubofour Agyekum

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A journalist at the Office of the President, Adubofour Agyekum, is reportedly dead.

Adubofour Agyekum was the presidential correspondent for Accra-based Media radio station, Oman FM.

His death was confirmed on social by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Hesse Ogyiri.

“Hmmm....woke up to a sad news of the passing away of my friend Adubofour Agyekum of Oman fm & Presidential Press Corps. Adubofour Agyekum reporting from Manhattan is gone,” Ogyiri wrote on Facebook

According to reports the deceased is the son of the Dean of the School of Performing Arts and Linguistics Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum.

IB/OGB

