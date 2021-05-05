Omanhen of Gomoa Akyempim faces Traditional Council today over alleged misconduct

Omanhen of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obrifo Ahunaku Ahor Ankobea II

Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, Omanhen of Gomoa Akyempim will today appear before the divisional Chief of the Akyempim Traditional Council to answer charges against his alleged disrespectful conduct shown to some of the chiefs within the Traditional area.

The Omanhen had denied the usual burial rites to a deceased female sub-chief who died in February this year after contracting COVID a case confirmed by a hospital in Cape Coast.



The Omanhen had stated COVID-19 concerns for his decision.



In a statement sourced by GhanaWeb for our earlier story on this matter on 27 April this year, Nana Obotantam Effrim, the Gomoa Akwamuhen stated that charges had been preferred against Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II which needed “urgent rectification.”



The Elders and Kingmakers of the Royal Asona Family of Gomoa Buduatta resolved on the 29th of April this year to de-stool the Omanhen (Paramount Chief) of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obrifo Ahunaku Ahor Ankobea II on charges of impropriety since his accession in 2001.



The Omanhen was enstooled by the kingmakers of the Royal Asona Family of Buduatta to ascend the Ahunaku Stool in 2001, after the demise of his predecessor, Okukutan Ahunaku Acquah I aka Brigadier D. A. Asare, a former Chief of Army Staff of Ghana from February 1972 to January 1973.

The Elders and Kingmakers of the Royal Asona Family aver that the Omanhen, without justifiable cause, has conducted himself in ways that are an affront to the customary practices and usages of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area.



On the 24th of April this year, the Royal Asona Family of Buduatta petitioned the Omanhemaa (Paramount Queenmother) of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, who is also the Abrewatia (to wit, wise old lady) of the Royal Asona Family of Buduatta over the impropriety of the Omanhen, and urged the King’s immediate destoolment.



In a response to the petition on the 26th April 2021, the Abrewatia endorsed the litany of charges against the Omanhen and referenced the charges for the destoolment of Kusae Adu XV the then Omanhen of the Gomoa Assin State.



The Abrewatia noted: “The lack of access to justice means that conflicts remain unresolved and people cannot obtain protection and redress. Institutions that do not function according to legitimate laws are prone to arbitrariness and abuse of power, and less capable of delivering on their oath of office.”



Thus, the Queenmother or Obaatanpa who is also the Abrewatia or wise old lady endorsed the petition and directed the Royal Family to forward the petition to the appropriate destooling authority (Ohagufo and Apakanhenfo) in the Traditional Area for their respective perusal and consideration.

On the 28th and 29th of April this year, the Royal Family met with the Ohagufo and Apakanhenfo to present their Petition before them.



After extensive dialogue in pursuit of proof to the charges, it was concluded that the Omanhen should be served a notice to appear before the Divisional Chiefs and destooling authority of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area during which he will respond to the charges levelled against him.



Subsequently, on 29 April, Nana Obotantam Edu-Effrim, the Apaahen and Akwamuhen of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council issued a “Notice to Appear at the Akwamuhen’s Palace at Apam on the 5th May 2021 at 10 am prompt”, and respond formally to the aforementioned resolution of 28th and 29th April 2021.



The notice was copied to the Registrar of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs in line with due process.



