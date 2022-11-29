Omanhene, MP vow to prevent mining in Asante Mampong

Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu

The chiefs and people of the Asante Mampong Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region have decided not to allow any mining activity on their lands.

This is to prevent the destruction of farmlands and water bodies in the area.



It follows the issuance of a license to Eriant Company, an entity that deals in woods and registered in 2019 by the Minerals Commission for prospecting gold in Mampong.



They also gave another company, Active Target Minerals Resource, registered in September 2022, a similar license to do the same prospecting on November 1, 2022.



But speaking on Adom TV's Badwem morning show on Friday, Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, said, "Daasebre Osei Bonsu has asked me to caution all those who want to come and mine gold in Asante Mampong not to come there because he cannot protect them should anything happen to them."



That, he said, was because they could not sit and allow their lands, farms, and water bodies to be destroyed, as had happened in many parts of the country.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, therefore, cautioned that "if anyone comes there for mining, I will organise the youth to restrict such people."



"We don't need anyone there for mining purposes. If you're looking for gold, go elsewhere, not Asante Mampong," he warned.



He stressed his readiness to do whatever it took to protect his people and the lands bequeathed to them by their forefathers.



"I am ready to lead my constituents to use every means possible to prevent and stop any prospecting or mining company that ventures into the Mampong Municipality. Mampong is a no-go area for gold mining," he stressed.



He indicated that "we are forming a task force in the town so anyone who comes there to do mining would have us to contend with it. Daasebre (Osei Bonsu) has also stated that no mining prospecting would be allowed in Mampong, for he would not allow some people to pollute his lands and water bodies."

Meanwhile, the youth of the town are said to be gearing up for a massive demonstration through the principal streets of the town next Wednesday to drum home their point.



This is expected to be followed by a press conference to reiterate their resolve not to allow mining activities in the town.



Meanwhile, the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu, and the Member of Parliament have cautioned the Minerals Commission to stop issuing licenses to companies to come and do prospecting in the area since they would not allow any mining activities in the area.