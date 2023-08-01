Omanhene of Anum admitted into Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

Comfort Bekyem administering the oaths to Nana Okusiako Brempong Kumi Sasraku VIII

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Two revered, newly gazetted Paramount Chiefs have been admitted into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs (ERHC) at a ceremony at Koforidua.

The Omanhene of the Anum Traditional Area, Nana Okusiako Brempong Kumi Sasraku VIII and Akyem Kotoku Omanhene, Oseadeyo Frimpong Manso IV were sworn in to complete their formal admission into the august house.



With the addition of the new members, the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has increased to its full membership of eleven members, making it one of the least in Ghana.



The other traditional councils in the region include Yilo Krobo, Manya Krobo, Abuakwa, Akwamu, Bosogwa, Kwahu, Kotoku, New Juaben and the Akuapem Traditional Councils.



Witnessed by large entourages of well-wishers, Supervising High Court Judge, Comfort Bekyem administered the oaths of membership, judicial and secrecy.



The Eastern Regional President of the House of Chiefs, Nene Sakite II led the members of the House of Chiefs to welcome the new members.



Speaking on behalf of the Omanhene of Anum, the Krontihene of Anum Traditional Area, Osahene Nana Owusu Ntow IV said the whole town was ecstatic following the admission of the paramount chief into the esteemed House of Chiefs.

He said, "Everyone at Anum is very happy, we were even surprised by the way they were saying that they now have their freedom".



According to him, the gazetting and subsequent induction of Nana into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs put to rest all concerns regarding his legitimacy to the throne which also brings peace to the Anum Traditional Area.



The Krontihene emphasized that the filling of the void would empower the Paramount Chief, together with all the divisional chiefs who have thrown their weight behind the chief, to seek audience with and engage the President of the land to ensure that Anum gets its fair share of developments in the country, particularly its roads which are in a deplorable state.



Osahene Nana Owusu Ntow IV also urged the Adontenhene of the Anum Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Nana Kwasi Anyane V to join hands with the new chief to foster development in the area.



He also extended the gratitude of the Chief to all indigenes of Anum for their support and urged them to continue to support him to ensure that he succeeds.



Nana Okusiako Brempong Kumi Sasraku VIII succeeded Nana Appiah Kumi whose ruled from 1970 to 2016, and he died at age 86.