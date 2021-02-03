Omanhene of New Juaben calls for enhanced partnership between Ghana and India

Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng

Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng, has called on India through the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Suganadh Rajaram to partner root-based institutions in the New Juaben Traditional Area.

He explained that the move will help promote indigenous herbs and medicines as a source of exports and foreign exchange and would be of utmost benefit to both countries.



Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng, who is also a Former Government’s Statistician, said this when the Indian High commissioner to Ghana H.E. Suganadh Rajaram paid a courtesy call on him on Sunday, 31st January 2021.



He noted that especially during this time that the world is battling for vaccines to combat Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, the promotion of such indigenous herbal development will have a dual positive impact on the national economy.

“Within the Root-based development framework, Traditional Areas would have the capacity to partner Government and other stakeholders for more meaningful development engagement. It is within this partnership framework that the Root-based institutions in New Juaben would like to cooperate with similar entities in India in the development and promotion of indigenous herbs as sources of medicine and export”, he added.



Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng also revealed to the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana the contribution of New Juaben to the community development governance in Ghana.



“Your Excellency, on July 12, 2019, the New Juaben Traditional Council took a momentous decision to implement the award-winning Root-based Development Model (RBM), developed by the speaker, which offers a credible alternative to address development problems, particularly in Africa and regions of emerging economies,” he said.