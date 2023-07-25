Omanhene of Sunyani Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II is dead

Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II is reported dead

News just coming in is that the President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, has died.

This, according to a report by 3news.com, was announced by the Apumasu Komfour, Nana Kwesi Apraku, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



The report added that the death of the Omanhene (Paramount Chief) of Sunyani has created a tense atmosphere in the area.



It added that the tension is more rife in the immediate family of the deceased chief because of the confusion as to which of the families will succeed the late Omanhene.



AE/