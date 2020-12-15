Omitting Ayensuano from Eastern Region results was avoidable - Dr Quaicoo admits

Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC) has admitted that omitting the results of Ayensuano Constituency from the collated results of the Eastern Region was avoidable.

According to him, the Regional Collation Centre collated 32 instead of 33 but later corrected the error which was used in announcing the national figures contrary to claims the announcement was made based on the error-ridden results.



“When you come to results declaration, the Eastern Region one could have been avoided. I believe with due diligence, it could have been avoided," he revealed on Joy FM’s news analysis programme Newsfile monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He lauded the entire process, though with few challenges nationwide, indicating that they were expected considering the split of hitherto polling stations with larger numbers to smaller ones.

“Breaking the polling stations into smaller numbers, you wouldn’t see queues and I saw on CNN that other African countries should learn from Ghana… so Ghanaians, we should be proud of ourselves,” he disclosed.



On whether or not the Electoral Commission was confronted with challenges on the hind side and what they intend doing about those challenges, he responded, "I am told around Sissala East or West, some of old ladies were finding it difficult to have their fingerprints captured. All in all, everybody who went to the centres will realize that the BVD was very fast so that is why we avoided the long queues. There were some few places with avoidable challenges.”