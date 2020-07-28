Politics

On what basis will you give free water, electricity - Alex Segbefia questions gov't

NDC Deputy Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia

President Akufo-Addo in April this year announced the reduction of electricity tariffs by half and provision of potable water to all Ghanaians for free in the months of April, May and June after parts of the nation were locked down as part of measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

After these reliefs ended, the Minister of Finance in the mid-year budget review announced that the electricity and water subsidies have been extended for another three months to make sure the ordinary Ghanaian continues to enjoy free electricity and water while government works to eliminate the virus.



The President in his fourteenth (14th) address to the nation on measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, however, noted that the free supply of water for another three months will be reviewed after the period ends. He added, “Government is also extending free electricity supply to lifeline tariff customers until the end of the year.”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) congress has however chastised the president for deciding to provide Ghanaians with these freebies, especially electricity when the country already has a huge debt in that sector.



Deputy Campaign Manager of the NDC campaign team, Alex Segbefia has opined that it is not understandable for the government to provide Ghanaians with free electricity when we are not under lockdown and restrictions have been eased considerably.

He shared his opinion in an interview on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun on Happy 98.9 FM.



“On what basis will you give freebies when we are not under lockdown and the restrictions have been lifted? It is understandable to give free electricity during the lockdown but now that restrictions have been lifted, people can work and get money. So the question is how and why can you do this,” he queried government.



According to him, there is no need for the government to keep on giving Ghanaian freebies but he believes the government is promoting a populace agenda. “The free electricity was not done to support the Ghanaian people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic but it was done to score political points.”

