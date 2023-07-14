One MP, One Bible: Gideons International presents 275 Bibles to parliament

Speaker Bagbin (right) receiving a donation of the Bibles

A delegation of six members from Gideons International, a Christian fellowship, has presented a customiSed Bible to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and 275 Bibles to all Members of Parliament.

During the courtesy call, the National Chairman of Gideons International, Lord Winter, explained to the Speaker the purpose behind their visit and the donation of the Bibles.



Lord Winter acknowledged the demanding nature of a legislator's work and highlighted how the word of God can provide inspiration, strength, and spiritual nourishment. Thus, the donation of these special Bibles aims to support and uplift the MPs in their roles.



The Speaker expressed his gratitude and recognised the significant role of prayer in Parliament. He mentioned that each day's sitting begins with a prayer, seeking God's guidance and vision.



The Speaker emphasised that these prayers have contributed to maintaining peace in the country, even amidst conflicts in neighboring nations. He assured the delegation that the Bibles would be utilized effectively for the benefit of the House and the nation as a whole.

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, the President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship and MP for Ho West, highlighted the importance of the Bible in the work of Parliament.



He emphasised that from the day they are sworn in as Members of Parliament to their participation in committee meetings, the Bible plays a significant role.



Other Members present during the courtesy call recognised the commendable work of Gideons International in spreading the word of God. They encouraged the organisation to provide additional Bibles that would be sufficient for the other staff members of the Parliamentary Service.