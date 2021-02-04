One arrested at KIA over fake coronavirus test

File photo:The suspect was picked up in the early hours of Thursday February 4, 2021

The country manager for Asky Airline, Worlanyo Afadzinu, has confirmed that one person has been picked up and handed over to the Police over the fake covid-19 test results handed over a traveller on the Nigerian-bound flight.

Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, Mr Afadzinu said investigations are still underway to arrest the perpetrators at the Kotoka International Airport who handed over the fake covid-19 test results to the travellers.



“The airline is not responsible for any test results. We refer you to a facility for testing and when we are not satisfied, we call the facility. Per my last briefing, the Managing Director of the handling company told me the gentleman involved in this matter has been handed over to the police.”



The arrest comes after a Ghanaian woman who travelled to Nigeria last Sunday revealed she was given fake COVID-19 test results onboard a flight at the Kotoka International Aiport.



According to Portia Kissi Adu, the airline officials insisted to do a new COVID-19 test for her since they do not recognise the one she had done at Noguchi.



Appearing desperate and seeking to beat time for an appointment in Lagos, Nigeria, Miss Kissi Adu said she agreed to undertake the COVID test the airline was insisting on and went ahead to receive the Mobile Money number they asked her to pay the cost of the test to. To her surprise, she was asked to get on board the flight only to be given a printed COVID test results with the letterhead of LEDING laboratory without any sample taken from her.

“When I boarded the flight, a gentleman brought my results and asked that I pay GHC700 which I obliged to pay via mobile money. When I got to Nigeria, I wasn’t asked to pay the $135, and to date, I haven’t paid the GHC700 I was being asked to pay by the flight officials,” she told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday.



Reacting to the report, an official of LEDING laboratory Abdul Aziz said the matter will be investigated since they do not provide prompt COVID results.



He, however, confirmed the Dr. whose stamp appears on the fake test results works with the facility.



“This matter will be investigated properly and we shall revert with our findings”.