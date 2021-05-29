One arrested in Twifo Praso over chaos relating to court ruling

Felix Amoamah Antwi was arrested after Alex Sarpong was butchered

Source: GNA

One person has been arrested by the Central Regional Police Command in Connection with a violence which erupted in Twifo Praso in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira (THLD) district over a court ruling on a land dispute.

The suspect, Felix Amoamah Antwi was arrested after Alex Sarpong, 45, was butchered.



Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) , Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, who is also the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) said, at about 1045 hours on Thursday, May 27, the Police was informed that Sarpong had been butchered around Twifo Atti-Morkwa Traditional Council area and has been rushed to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for treatment.



Following that information, Sergeant Benjamin Segbenu accompanied by Corporal Phidelis Avornyo proceeded to the said hospital on enquiries and met the victim at the dressing room of the hospital with stitched marks on his body, palms and head.



According to the Police, Sarpong told them that he was attacked by one Nana Bio and one other from Twifo Tufoe without any provocation in the presence of witnesses namely; Kwame Appiah and Afia.



On the violence, DSP Oppong said the Paramount Chief of Twifo Tufoe and his subjects became violent in the Twifo Praso Township and its environs after a Cape Coast High Court gave a ruling on a protracted land dispute.

She said the 15-year old land dispute was on Tuesday, May 25 decided in favour of the defendant who is the Omanhen of Twifo Atti- Morkwa traditional area.



The PRO said the plaintiff organised his followers and demonstrated through the principal streets of Twifo Praso after the ruling.



She said in the process, they burnt lorry tyres, chanted war songs, and smashed the windscreen of a mini bus with registration number, GX 1519 - X belonging to the Twifo Traditional Council.



Ms Oppong said they also marched to Twifo Mampong to attack their own Omanhen whom they claim had not support them during the dispute.



The police PRO said, reinforcement teams from the Cape Coast and Assin Foso Divisional command assisted the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira (THLD) district Police to bring the situation under control through the intensification of Patrols.