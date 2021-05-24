One arrested over killing of Census trainer in Cape-Coast

Mon, 24 May 2021 Source: starrfm.com.gh
One person has been arrested by the Police in Cape Coast in the Central region over the killing of a headteacher Saturday evening.
Information gathered by Starrfm.com.gh indicates that the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.
The headteacher who is also a census trainer believed to be in his late 40s was shot dead in his car while returning from a Census training at Cape Coast in the Central Region.
The deceased, Yaw Eyifua Gorman, according to reports, was a headteacher at Cape Coast.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.
