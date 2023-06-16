One burnt to death, drivers injured as tanker detaches on Accra-Kumasi highway

The victims were also rushed to Nsawam government Hospital

A driver’s mate has been burnt to death while two drivers are battling for their lives having sustained various degrees of burns after a butimen tank trailer detached, caught fire and crashed a cargo teuck at Asuboi Community stretch of Accra to Kumasi Highway in Eastern region.

The Butimen tank trailer was heading towards Suhum direction but upon reaching Asuboi, the trailer detached, caught fire and crashed the rear of a Cargo truck in front of it sparking fire .



The driver’s mate who was sleeping at the sleeper cap of the trailer burnt beyond recognition.



The trailer driver suffered serious degree of burns while the cargo driver sustained minor burns.



They were rushed to Nsawam government hospital for treatment while the charred body of the driver’s mate removed and deposited at the morgue of same hospital.



Fire fighters from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene to douse the fire.

Police ensured the accident vehicles were towed from the road to ensure free flow of traffick after hour of gridlock.



In a separate development, while the accident scene was being managed at Asuboi, a Hyundai H100 transporting food and 4 passengers onboard was also involved in a crash at Teacher Mante, close to the scene.



Eyewitnesses say, there was a tyre blowout of the moving vehicle causing it to somersault.



The victims were also rushed to Nsawam government Hospital.