0
Menu
News

One confirmed dead, five missing as boat capsizes on Black Volta

Bui Boat Capsize 1 NADMO's investigation revealed that the boat was carrying an excess passengers and goods

Sat, 27 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tragic incident occurred on the Black Volta in the Savannah Region, resulting in the death of one person and the disappearance of approximately five others, after a boat capsized during a journey from Dorkorchina to Kpandai.

The cause of the disaster is believed to be overloading.

Mr. Kipo Sulemana, the Bole District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), confirmed the occurrence to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Saturday.

According to Mr. Sulemana, two individuals managed to survive the incident, while around five individuals are still unaccounted for.

“They were traders who were coming from the northern part of the Bono side across to their villages and they are always around the riverside up to the Cote d’Ivoire boundary. These people were coming from the northern side and when they got to a point, their canoe capsized. They were about five people and we recorded one death that is a lady and the ladies were two with three men and the one who was driving the engine boat is yet to be recovered to know whether he is alive or not,” he said.

NADMO's investigation revealed that the boat was carrying an excessive number of passengers and goods, which likely contributed to the accident. The boat collided with tree stumps in the river, leading to its capsizing.

Regrettably, the location where the incident took place is difficult to access. As a result, NADMO is relying on local residents to assist in the search and rescue operation for those who are missing.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana