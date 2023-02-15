'One day, the cock will crow!' - Henry Quartey warns NPP saboteurs

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has issued a stern warning to some people he calls "saboteurs" within his political party, the New Patriotic Party, to stay clear off his way as he continues his 'Making Accra Work Again' project.

According to him, some members of the NPP are working against him in hope that he fails to achieve his goal of making the capital city, Accra, clean and safe for residents and commuters.



The Minister rolled out the 'Making Accra Work Again' project to instil discipline in the residents and maintain a hygienic environment in the capital city.



However, the project seems to be halting since, in recent times, not much is seen of him to be working towards making Accra work again.



Being asked in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" on why the project isn't moving forward, the Minister revealed that "some people feel Henry is becoming too powerful", so want to "clip him".



According to him, these people sabotaging him are members of his own New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"The President has never, on any day, told me that Henry, stop what you are doing. The Vice President has not, in fact, Office of the President has not but I will say that there is an internal sabotage from my own party. Yes! And that is what has led us to where we are...They (Office of the President) are happy with what we are doing but internally, some people are sabotaging the work of Henry Quartey and I wonder whether it is for the good of the people of this country or for their own selfish interest", he stated.



The Regional Minister warned the saboteurs stating categorically that he won't succumb to their machinations.



"I am not deterred by these things", he stressed and asked "can we put our personal interest aside and think about Ghana first?"



When asked further to name and shame those diversionists in the New Patriotic Paty, the Minister answered; "Ecclesiastes 3:1 says there is time for everything. One day, one day, one day, the cock will crow!"