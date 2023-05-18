0
One dead, 22 injured in accident at Gomoa Anteadze

Accident.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 The body of the deceased male passenger has been deposited at the morgue

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

One passenger has died on the spot, while 22 pessengers are seriously injured after the Benz sprinter bus they were traveling with, burst a tyre at Gomoa Anteadze on the Apam to Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

The accident happened on Wednesday May 17, 2023 in the afternoon.

Speaking to Kasapa News, an eye witness, David Osanyomo revealed that, he was repairing his faulty vehicle when he saw the Benz bus making wrong overtaking.

He said, in the process, two tyres got burst causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle which somersaulted and landed into a ditch causing the instant death of one passenger.

The injured passengers have been rushed to Mankesim Government Hospital and St Luke’s Catholic Hospital at Apam, respectively for treatment.

The body of the deceased male passenger has been deposited at the morgue.

