One dead, 3 severely injured after trailer loaded with wood falls on them

The trailer loaded with wood fell on its side when it had a brake failure

One person has met his untimely death while three others are severely injured after a trailer fully loaded with wood fell on them at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The incident happened on Friday, May 19, 2023.



The driver of the overloaded trailer with registration number AS 5942-10 from Assin Fosu heading towards Cape Coast is said to have parked at a village near Assin Fosu where the inhabitants threatened to beat him up if he refused to move the vehicle from the area as it posed great danger to motorists and commuters.



The driver, angered by that then moved the vehicle recklessly.



An eyewitness told Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan that as the trailer moved, some of the wood started falling down, in the process the vehicle failed braked forcing it to fall on its side.



The pile of wood unfortunately fell on a man, crushing him to death instantly and leaving three in critical condition.

The angry residents who were at the scene of the accident said they told the driver to offload some of the wood, but he refused leading to the avoidable death of the man.



The body of the unidentified deceased has been deposited at the St. Xavier Government Hospital Mortuary at Assin Fosu, where the injured are also receiving treatment.



The case has been reported to the Assin Fosu Police Station for investigation.



