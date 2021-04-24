One dead, 9 on admission after consuming ‘poisoned’ food from funeral grounds

Police arrest persons without face mask at Mampong Photo: Daily Mail GH

Police at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region have launched investigations after an 18-month-old boy died after consuming food suspected to have been poisoned.

Nine others who attended the funeral at the St. Thomas Primary School park on Saturday, April 17, are also receiving treatment at separate health facilities including the AGA Hospital, the Police at the Obuasi District Command confirmed to adomonline.com.



District Commander DSP Martin Asenso explained that a complaint was lodged at his outfit by one Kojo Sam, an attendant of the said funeral, that his grandchild had suffered complications after eating meal he brought home from the event.



Kojo Sam, who however did not taste the meal, suspected foul play, leading him to call some relations to inquire if they had similar complications.



DSP Asenso said it was proven nine other individuals, all adults, had experienced either stomach pain, diarrhea or vomiting.

The victims were admitted to various hospitals within the vicinity, but complaint Kojo Sam’s 18-month-old grandchild passed on.



Meanwhile, DSP Asenso confirmed Kojo Sam is assisting the police in their investigations for breaching President Akufo-Addo’s order on funerals.



“He [the complainant] breached the Presidential order in the first place and so the he has been arrested and has since been granted bail. Efforts are underway to arrest the organizers of the event and the caterer who prepared the meal as well. We have extended an invitation to the Roman Father who gave the venue to the mourners to assist the police in their investigations,” the police chief said during an interview in Twi.



“All those patients receiving treatment will also be arrested when they are discharged to assist us uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident”, he added.