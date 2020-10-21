One dead as 3-storey church collapses on 60-plus worshippers as they fasted for pastor

The Church of Prosperity collapsed on Tuesday

A three-storey church has collapsed on worshippers at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

One person is confirmed to have died in the disaster.



The congregants of the Church of Prosperity, numbering more than 60, had converged on the church premises to pray and fast for their founder Prophet Akoa Isaac, who had been taken ill.



More than 30 of the congregants have been rescued from the rubble but some 20 others are feared trapped.

The disaster occurred around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, 20 October 2020.



First responders, including personnel from the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ambulance Service, and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have been racing against time to rescue those trapped under the rubble.