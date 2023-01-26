2
One dead as car crashes into traders

Thu, 26 Jan 2023

One person has been confirmed dead after a commercial car crashed into some traders at the Suame roundabout in the Ashanti region.

The trotro car with registration number AS 3987-13 is reported to have veered off the road and crashed into traders around 5:30 am on January 26, 2023.

Two traders according to Classfmonline.com are currently in critical condition at the Tafo Government Hospital.

The driver of the car has been arrested by the Suame Divisional Police Command.

