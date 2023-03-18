2
One dead as container truck runs over taxi

File photo of an accident scene

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A taxi driver has met his untimely death after a heavy container truck loaded fully with goodies run over his cab killing him instantly.

According to a report gathered by Class 91.3 FM, the taxi cab with registration number GW-7168-19 was transporting a Senior High School One student from Agona Swedru to Breman Asikuma Senior High School and upon reaching Agona Mensakrom, the container truck missed the way and run over the taxi.

The incident happened on Thursday, 16 March 2023 in the morning.

Four persons who were in the taxi were critically injured and were rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.

Speaking in an interview, one of the victims said residents who came to the accident scene and rescued them stole all the monies they were having on them.

“The monies, provisions and food my daughter was taking to school have all been stolen by these heartless residents,” the victim said.

The driver was trapped in the taxi till the police and fire service came to dismantle the car to remove him.

The victim advised the general public to desist from stealing from accident victims when they go to accident scenes to rescue them.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

The case has been also reported to the Agona Swedru Police for investigation.

The family of the taxi driver is yet to be informed.

