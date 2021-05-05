One dead as factions clash at Tingbain

The military have been deployed to the area to maintain peace

The Northern Regional Security Council has deployed military personnel to Tingbain, a community in Saboba to stop violent clashes between two factions.

The factions are reportedly feuding over a piece of land. One person is reported to have been killed in the clashes.



According to a source in the town, three vehicles loaded with military personnel were deployed on Tuesday by the REGSEC to keep the peace in the area.

GHOne News sources say the feud started a year ago but the district security committee intervened by dividing the disputed land into two giving each side apiece.



However, one side is alleged to have trespassed leading to renewed clashes. Two other people are reported to be in critical condition while about 150 persons have been displaced.