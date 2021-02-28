One dead in chieftaincy clash at Gomoa Nyanyano

The clash led to the destruction of several properties, including cars

A ceremony by elders from the Gomoa Nyanyano Stool land to install a substantive chief of the town ended up in a clash that has left one person dead.

The installation of the chief comes at the back of the demise of the Chief of Gomoa Nyanyano, Dr. Nana Obeng Wiabo V.



According to Citi News, the clash occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 28, 2021.



A confrontation is said to have erupted between members of the stool land and individuals from another faction which escalated into a shooting that led to the killing of a middle-aged man identified as Kwesi Amoasi.



The incident is said to have caused members of the community to run for cover whilst churches abandon service.



“We have performed all the rituals for the new chief that was why we were holding the installation ceremony. In the process, we got to know that some gun-wielding men were attacking our shrine.

"The police were present at the time but couldn’t do anything, so we had to use force to go through the gates of the shrine. Our attackers also destroyed some of our properties,” Frank Ayikwe, a principal elder of the town narrated.



The subsequent heavy presence of the police prevented what would have been an escalation of the situation.



The body of the deceased is reported to have been deposited at the Kasoa Polyclinic with his family calling for a prosecution of the perpetrators.







