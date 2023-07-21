One dies in accident on Bibiani–Sefwi Bekwai Highway

The driver of the taxi rammed into the faulty stationary Tipper Truck resulting in his death

One person has died in an accident that occurred on the Bibiani-Sefwi Bekwai highway in the Western North Region.

The crash involved an Opel Astra taxicab with registration number As-5163-W from Diaso towards Bibiani with four passengers on board and a Tipper Truck with registration number GX-5486-20 loaded with sand from Sefwi Anhwiaso to Tema.



Eyewitnesses say the driver of the taxicab upon reaching a section of the road between Sefwi Adukrom and Sefwi Dominibo number two, rammed into the faulty stationary Tipper Truck resulting in the death of the driver and left the four passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to the Sefwi Anwhiaso community hospital, while the body of the deceased driver is being kept in the morgue of the same health facility.