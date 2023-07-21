0
Menu
News

One dies in accident on Bibiani–Sefwi Bekwai Highway

Bibiani Bekwai Highway Accident The driver of the taxi rammed into the faulty stationary Tipper Truck resulting in his death

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

One person has died in an accident that occurred on the Bibiani-Sefwi Bekwai highway in the Western North Region.

The crash involved an Opel Astra taxicab with registration number As-5163-W from Diaso towards Bibiani with four passengers on board and a Tipper Truck with registration number GX-5486-20 loaded with sand from Sefwi Anhwiaso to Tema.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the taxicab upon reaching a section of the road between Sefwi Adukrom and Sefwi Dominibo number two, rammed into the faulty stationary Tipper Truck resulting in the death of the driver and left the four passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to the Sefwi Anwhiaso community hospital, while the body of the deceased driver is being kept in the morgue of the same health facility.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
Related Articles: