One hundred and fifteen health workers receive COVID-19 awards in Yendi

President Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has awarded 150 frontline Health Workers of the Ghana Health Service of the Eastern Corridor.

The workers who were awarded were drawn from Yendi, Tatale/Sanguli, Saboba, Namumba North, Nanumba South and Kpandai Districts.



It was in appreciation of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



It is estimated that 19,000 Frontline Health Workers in Ghana Health Service nationwide have been awarded.



Some of the Yendi awardees included Dr. Abdulai Ayuba, the Yendi Municipal Health Superintendent, Hajia Hadjara Haruna, Yendi Municipal Health Director, Kwame Kuma, Health Worker, Iddi Mohammed Health Worker, Fuseini Yakubu, Health Worker, Mohammed Shahadu, Health Worker, Alhassan Sulemana, Florence Abena all Health Workers.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, the Northern Regional Minister who presented the awards (certificates) to them on behalf of the President said it was to honour them for their distinguished service, leadership, passion, commitment, hard work and sacrifice to save lives and help the nation during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to health workers to put up their best and eschew tendencies that could bring unbearable health hazards to their clients and congratulated the awardees on behalf of the President for their sacrifices hard work and commitment.



Dr. Braimah Abubakari Baba, the Regional Director of Health was delighted to be in Yendi for the President’s award to the Frontline Health Workers in Ghana Health Service.



He said Yendi, Bimbilla and Tamale West Hospitals benefitted from oxygen generating plants, X’Ray Machines and COVID-19 exposed their weakness and now they were prepared for any disease outbreak.



He said the Tamale West Hospital Frontline Health Workers in Ghana Health Service also received their awards.



Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive in his welcome address said COVID-19 pandemic re-enforced unity to fight subsequent pandemics.