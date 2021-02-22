One in critical condition after uncompleted Church building collapses at Adetsewui

The uncompleted Church building collapsed on Justice Kekeli Biedo and his brother

Justice Kekeli Biedo, a 6-year-old boy is battling for his life at the St. Anthony hospital in Dzodze after part of an uncompleted Church building collapsed on him and his brother.

His brother, Kingsley Biedo, 13, who is said to have sustained a fracture, is also responding to treatment.



The building, has been identified as Divine Healing Church branch at Adetsewui in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.



Mr Kennedy Biedo, the father of both victims, who is also the Assemblymember of the area, explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his sons, who are pupils of Akatsi Duawodome Basic school left Akatsi on Friday, to visit their grandmother at Adetsewui, when the disaster struck them.



He said on Sunday, February 21 at about 0530 hours, his sons together with their auntie went to the Church premises to get it ready for service.

He added that part of the building, which has no pillars, gave way and fell on his sons.



Fortunately, the Church was not in session as of the time the incident happened, the Ghana News Agency observed.



However, the Akatsi South Municipal Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is yet to assess the situation for any possible action.