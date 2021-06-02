One killed by armed robbers at Mobile Money joint at Buokrom

Witnesses say the deceased met his untimely death while transacting business at the outlet

One person has died and another sustained severe gunshot injuries after armed robbers attacked a Mobile Money vendor and made away with over GH¢ 140,000 at Buokrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The four masked men Tuesday afternoon stormed CSSL Enterprise, a financial service outlet, wielding pistols and demanded from the attendants their sales. In the process, they shot two persons, one of whom died after he was rushed to the hospital.



The deceased, identified as Collins Dapaah, according to eyewitness accounts, was a customer who was transacting business at the outlet and unfortunately met his untimely death.



Another eye witness who recounted the incident on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the robbers shot in the air to scare away the crowd who were at the scene, then they shot the deceased, took money from the shop and bolted”.



He further explained that “the armed robbers came with two separate motorcycles so they were four in number”.



Charity Kambasiba, one of the shop attendants, also recounted the ordeal the armed robbers subjected them to.

“All what I saw was people shouting and running so I thought they were fighting but seeing the pistol made me realize they were armed robbers, so I was attending to a customer when a heavily-built man bounced on me and demanded for my entire sales.



They later held me hostage and commanded those in the shop to lie down, in less than 5 minutes the operation was over and they took our phones and amount of 140, 000 Ghana Cedis”.



Less than 2 months ago, another Mobile Money vendor was robbed at gunpoint at Bantama, police yet to bring the perpetrators to book.



Residents have been living in fear as a result of growing insecurity.