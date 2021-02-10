One killed in accident at Nsawam

The deceased met his untimely death after he was trapped

One person died on the spot when Bus crashed with a vehicle carrying tomatoes on the Nsawam overpass in the Eastern Region on Monday.

The dead has been identified as 34-year-old Kwasi Mensah, affectionately called Asaa Stone from Maame Dede Junction in Upper West Akim District of Eastern region.



According to Supt. Mrs Marian Osei Adu, Municipal Police Commander at Nsawam, the Police received a distress call around 3:00 am yesterday about the accident.

However, upon reaching the scene, he had been trapped and had died.



The remains has since been deposited at the Nsawam Mortuary whilst Police continues to investigate circumstances leading to the crash.