One killed in accident at Nsawam

Wed, 10 Feb 2021 Source: angelonline.com.gh
One person died on the spot when Bus crashed with a vehicle carrying tomatoes on the Nsawam overpass in the Eastern Region on Monday.
The dead has been identified as 34-year-old Kwasi Mensah, affectionately called Asaa Stone from Maame Dede Junction in Upper West Akim District of Eastern region.
According to Supt. Mrs Marian Osei Adu, Municipal Police Commander at Nsawam, the Police received a distress call around 3:00 am yesterday about the accident.
However, upon reaching the scene, he had been trapped and had died.
The remains has since been deposited at the Nsawam Mortuary whilst Police continues to investigate circumstances leading to the crash.
Source: angelonline.com.gh
Related Articles:
- One dead, 2 in critical condition in an accident on Bogoso-Beppoh road
- Drivers cautioned to avoid speeding to save lives
- Driver feared dead in accident at Teacher Mante
- Three injured as gunmen attack church during all-night service
- We have a solution to help curb road crashes - Jemima Siaw Yeboah
- Read all related articles