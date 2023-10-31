One killed, others injured in armed robbery attack at fuel station - Report

The fuel station that was attacked in Koforidua on October 30, 2023

At least one person is reported dead in a robbery attack at a filling station in Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Monday, October 30, 2023.

According to a news report by UTV, the security man of the fuel station, who is in his early 30s, was shot by the armed robbers as he was trying to escape.



The manager of the filling station was also severely injured as he was caught by some of the bullets and broken classes from the shootout at the station.



“The security man was trying to hide as the robbers were pointing guns at the fuel attendants but they saw him and shot him.



“… the manager also raised his curtains to see what was happening outside and was shot at by the robbers. Some of the bullets hit his head and the broken glasses from the shooting also injured him,” a UTV report, Michael Akrofi, said in Twi.



He indicated that the security man died while he was being treated in the Koforidua Government Hospital. The supervisor, however, is still undergoing treatment.



The report showed a scene from the filling station where the robbery attack took place. A lot of blood stains could also be seen at some parts of the station.

