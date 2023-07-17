One moment you are Muslim, the next you are Timothy - Kwesi Pratt Jnr questions Bawumia's religious identity

Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Renowned journalist and Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has expressed concerns about Vice President Bawumia's religious identity.

In an interview with Good Morning Ghana, Pratt raised questions about Bawumia's religious affiliations and their potential impact on his candidacy.



Referring to Bawumia's claims of being a devout Muslim, Pratt pointed out the Vice President's previous Christian background and suggested that his religious identity seemed confused.



“Once in a while you hear that he (Bawumia) is a devout Muslim, but the next day that is diluted by the fact that he himself did not start as a Muslim he started as a Christian and was probably Timothy or something, listening to him, he is confused."



Pratt further questioned how Bawumia expected to secure the votes of Christians if he presented himself primarily as a Muslim candidate.



"In any case, if you present yourself as a Muslim candidate how do you expect Christians to vote for you? The Vice president has made a lost of noise to the fact that he is a Muslim,” Kwesi Pratt said in an interview with Good Morning Ghana monitored by GhanaWeb.com.



Kwesi Pratt Jnr also expressed his reservations about the apparent contradiction in Dr Bawumia's stance over the alleged ethnic sentiments

"I have also heard him passionately appealing to regional or ethnic sentiments, and I said, where are we going?" Pratt questioned.



"This man (Bawumia) who was effectively involved in a campaign to deny a northerner the opportunity of staying as president is now advocating for northerners to have the opportunity to become presidents. If it's all about northerners, why did you support former President John Mahama?" he said.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; and seven other candidates have been cleared by the Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest the NPP flagbearership race.



The clearance gives the green light for the 10 candidates to begin preparing for the Super Delegates Congress of the NPP, where the number will be struck down to only 5 candidates.



It is this final 5 candidates list that will be presented to delegates to vote on for a presidential candidate towards the 2024 general elections.



