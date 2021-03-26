One more arrested for stealing coronavirus vaccines

Coronavirus vaccine

One more person has been arrested and arraigned before the Circuit Court in Accra for allegedly stealing and selling Covidshield vaccines belonging to the state.

The arrest of Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, who was earlier at large, now adds up to the three already arranged persons to make the total of four.



He was arrested by National Security operatives in Accra and has been remanded to reappear on April 1.



Pabitey, whose plea was not taken appeared in court without counsel.



On March 19, Stephen Dzisenu, 37, a Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Cosmos Allotey, 42, an Occupational Health and Safety Officer, and Joseph Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital were arraigned.



The prosecutor Detective Sargent Frederick Sarpong asked the presiding judge, Mrs Afia Owusu not to grant them bail because they would interfere with the investigation.

The plea of the accused was not taken but Detective Sargent Sarpong read out the facts to the accused in court.



They were arrested by National Security operatives in Accra.



The policeman told the court that efforts were underway to arrest others who are involved in the alleged crime.



Counsel for the accused asked the court to admit their clients to bail but the request was turned down by Mrs Owusu.



Brief facts

The facts according to the prosecution were that Dzisenu allegedly stole 36 vials of the COVIDSHIELD, while Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, now at large, allegedly stole 26 vials of COVIDSHIELD.



Detective Sergeant Sarpong said Allotey was the person who received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu.



The court heard that Allotey allegedly administered the vaccines at GH¢200.00 per jab.



Gaisie is also being held for an additional charge of abetment of crime.



The prosecutor said during the first week of March this year, the operatives got wind that some health officials had been stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccines.

Detective Sergeant Sarpong said during the investigation, the operatives discovered that it was Allotey who injects the COVID-19 vaccines for a fee.



He said the complainants contacted Allotey via the telephone and feigned interest in buying some of the COVID-19 vaccines, so he charged the complainants GH¢200.00 per vaccination.



The prosecution said on March 16 Allotey was arrested when he showed up to inject the complainant at Labone, Accra.



He said when Allotey was searched, eight COVIDSHIELD vials, eight used COVIDSHIELD, 173 pieces of 0.5 ml unused injection syringes and cotton were found on him.



The prosecution said during interrogation, Allotey mentioned Dzisenu and Pabitey as his source.

He said Allotey led the National Security operatives to arrest Dzisenu and Gaisie.



The prosecution said Allotey admitted buying 36 of the vials at GH¢18,000.00.



Detective Sergeant Sarpong told the court that Allotey explained that he sold 20 of the vials of COVIDSHIELD at a cost of GH¢16,000.00 and later returned 15 vials to Dzisenu.



The prosecution said Allotey said he also bought 26 vials of the COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey at GH¢4,800.00.



Sarpong said Dzisenu also mentioned Gaisie as the one who aided and facilitated the sale of the stolen COVIDSHIELD vaccines to Allotey.