One of the twins who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy at Brekum arrested

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

One of the twins suspected of murdering a 16-year-old JHS 3 student in Berekum last Saturday night has been apprehended in Sunyani Domase.

Amina Mohammed, the twins’ mother, informed reporters that the Panyin came over to inform her about the event.

She then reported the incident to the Sunyani Police at Odomase and had him detained.

According to her, the children had informed her that they were in school.

She apologised to the grieving family and offered any aid she could to ensure that her second son was discovered and arrested to face the law.

The twin brothers were on the run after allegedly stabbing their friend at a pub in Berekum, located in the Bono Region.

The incident resulted in the death of 16-year-old Alhassan Sulemana.

According to residents, it all began as a misunderstanding between Alhassan and the twins, Farouk and Harus.

The residents claim they heard loud shouts between the the twins and the deceased.

Alhassan was pronounced dead upon arrival at Berekum Holy Family Hospital.

