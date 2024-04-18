One of the victims assaulted in fake 'missing' manhood story is dead – Police

Ghana Police Service logo

One of the victims who was beaten in Kasoa during the fake missing manhood stories has died.

This was disclosed by the Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Bempah.



He further disclosed that one other victim, who is a pastor, is currently on admission at the hospital, battling for his life.



He described the incident as unfortunate, adding that it has given Kasoa a bad name.



He lamented that one of the major threats to the area was the issue of land guards, which they have managed to address and then, the fake news and strategy by criminals surfaced in the area, provoking several negative reactions and publications.



He noted that this was a strategy deployed by criminals in the area to rob people of their valuables.

He explained that the modus operandi of these criminals was to target people, and accused them falsely of making the manhood of others disappear.



While people rush to the scene, you are attacked and robbed of your valuables.



He also revealed to the media that 30 suspects have so far been arrested and processed for court.



Out of the number, five of them have been sentenced to a jail term between three months and a year by the Awutu Bereku District Court.



DCOP Owusu Bempah disclosed this when the Central East Regional Police Commissioner inaugurated the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) at Kasoa.

He stated that some individuals began contacting his personal line to taunt him and inquire whether his manhood was intact or missing.



“We should stop this false narrative and preserve the name of Kasoa. We have managed to deal with the issue of landguards in Kasoa. It has been drastically reduced, and we are trying to reduce it further. All of a sudden, this fake news of missing manhood has surfaced.



All the evil things are associated with Kasoa. This is not the best. I want to stress that the news was false. It was a strategy by criminals to rob people of their valuables. They targeted people and accused them, and by the time the police came to rescue you, they would have stolen your money and valuables.



...I want to appeal to the media to support us by telling a positive story about Kasoa. I am challenging those who claim to have experienced this to come over for us to investigate and determine the truth. I want to stress that the news is false," he added.