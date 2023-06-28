5
One person dead and numerous others injured while on their way to Eid prayers

The car which was involved in an accident at Adeiso

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

One person was killed in an accident at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The deceased was among those who were on their way to Eid-Adha prayers when their vehicle crashed.

Rainbowradioonline.com has reported that 14 other people have been injured.

According to reports, the vehicle in which they were travelling somersaulted and was shattered beyond repair.

Also, the car with registration number GT 64-41-20 failed to break and crashed, killing the passenger instantly and injuring the others.

Those who were injured were taken to the hospital.

However, the Dome nurses who spoke with Prince Collins Bening reported that no ambulance was available to take the injured patients.

Those who were hurt, according to them, were transported in taxis although they were bleeding profusely.

